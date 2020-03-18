Wednesday, March 18, 2020
H-E-B Installing Sneeze Guards at Registers to Provide Additional Protection From Coronavirus
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Wed, Mar 18, 2020 at 12:35 PM
click to enlarge
H-E-B is doing its damnedest to keep Texans fed and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to KSAT
, as an additional measure to protect both staff and shoppers from exposure to COVID-19, H-E-B is installing sneeze guards at its store registers.
The beloved grocery chain is also offering free next-day curbside services
to allow shoppers to keep their distance.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: H-E-B, grocery store, HEB, groceries, shopping, sneeze guards, COVID-19, coronavirus, pandemic, groceries, grocery stores, curbside, social distancing, corona virus, covid 19, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.