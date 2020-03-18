Email
Wednesday, March 18, 2020

H-E-B Installing Sneeze Guards at Registers to Provide Additional Protection From Coronavirus

Posted By on Wed, Mar 18, 2020 at 12:35 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF H-E-B
  • Courtesy of H-E-B
H-E-B is doing its damnedest to keep Texans fed and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to KSAT, as an additional measure to protect both staff and shoppers from exposure to COVID-19, H-E-B is installing sneeze guards at its store registers.

The beloved grocery chain is also offering free next-day curbside services to allow shoppers to keep their distance.

