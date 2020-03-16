Monday, March 16, 2020
H-E-B Launches Free Curbside Services to Support Social Distancing During Coronavirus Pandemic
By Lea Thompson
on Mon, Mar 16, 2020 at 11:27 AM
H-E-B
on Sunday announced it will launch free, next-day curbside services at stores across Texas.
Even though many customers are struggling to find and reserve available service time slots, the San Antonio-based grocery chain is promoting other options such as home delivery that will help people avoid unnecessary crowds.
“Social distancing is important to help #SlowtheSpreadTexas. Health officials recommend that we all limit public interactions, especially seniors and at-risk populations,” H-E-B stated via Twitter
. “We are working diligently to provide solutions for seniors and Texans in need to access food and supplies with limited public interaction.”
The company is currently working with area nonprofits and food banks to bring more products to needy households. It's also developing instructional videos for those unfamiliar with its restaurant delivery service Favor, as well as curbside and home delivery options.
