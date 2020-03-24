San Antonio Restaurants Transforming Into Grocery Stores During Coronavirus Outbreak

With shoppers struggling to find basics including eggs, milk and toilet paper during the coronavirus outbreak, some San Antonio restaurants have evolved into temporary grocery stores.Here's a rundown of local eateries and bars now offering groceries to residents. We'll continue to update as we learn about more.Chef Johnny Hernandez recently launched a market at La Gloria's location at the Pearl, offering essentials such as beans, rice, bread, toilet paper and beer. The restaurant continues to serve takeout.The restaurant’s new grocery market is offering pantry essentials, along with meals to-go.The downtown cocktail bar’s donation-based market is stocking kitchen staples including bread, pasta, eggs, milk, grains, toilet paper, wine, beer and more.The longtime family-run restaurant has become a downtown mercado offering beans, eggs, toilet paper and prepared meals.The popular spot is still selling pizza and wings, but has added bread, meats, fresh produce, drinks and more to its curbside pickup options.The Deco District restaurant is offering “quarantine packages” with milk, eggs, beans, rice and toilet paper for $25.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.