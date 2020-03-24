Email
Tuesday, March 24, 2020

San Antonio Restaurants Transforming Into Grocery Stores During Coronavirus Outbreak

Posted By on Tue, Mar 24, 2020 at 11:30 AM

click to enlarge An employee at La Gloria's location at the Pearl works its grocery counter. - INSTAGRAM / @LAGLORIAPEARL
  Instagram / @lagloriapearl
  • An employee at La Gloria's location at the Pearl works its grocery counter.
With shoppers struggling to find basics including eggs, milk and toilet paper during the coronavirus outbreak, some San Antonio restaurants have evolved into temporary grocery stores.

Here's a rundown of local eateries and bars now offering groceries to residents. We'll continue to update as we learn about more.

La Gloria
Chef Johnny Hernandez recently launched a market at La Gloria's location at the Pearl, offering essentials such as beans, rice, bread, toilet paper and beer. The restaurant continues to serve takeout. Noon-5 p.m. daily, 100 E. Grayson St., 210-267-9040, lagloria.com.

The Fruteria
The restaurant’s new grocery market is offering pantry essentials, along with meals to-go. Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1401 S. Flores St., 210-251-3104, thefruteria.com.



Jet-Setter
The downtown cocktail bar’s donation-based market is stocking kitchen staples including bread, pasta, eggs, milk, grains, toilet paper, wine, beer and more. 2-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 229 E. Houston St., 210-272-0457, jet-settersa.com.

Mi Tierra
The longtime family-run restaurant has become a downtown mercado offering beans, eggs, toilet paper and prepared meals. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, 218 Produce Row, 210-225-1262, mitierracafe.com.

Big Lou’s Pizza
The popular spot is still selling pizza and wings, but has added bread, meats, fresh produce, drinks and more to its curbside pickup options. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon- 9 p.m. Sunday, 210-337-0707, facebook.com/biglouspizza.

Sangria on the Burg
The Deco District restaurant is offering “quarantine packages” with milk, eggs, beans, rice and toilet paper for $25. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, 5115 Fredericksburg Road, 210-265-3763, sangriaontheburg.com.

