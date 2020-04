San Antonio Restaurants Offer Ready-Made Easter Meals for Pick-up and Delivery

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / La Panaderia

This promises to be an Easter and Passover season like no other. Social distancing is binding us to our homes and keeping us from the friends and family with whom we normally celebrate.Even so, San Antonio restaurants are trying to keep the holiday memorable by offering readymade, multi-course meals for the holiday, including brunch items and sweet treats. Here's a sampling of local eateries offering favorites delivered to your door or for pick-up, no kitchen fuss included.



The Esquire Tavern This downtown cocktail stalwart is offering four family-style meal options:: Orders placed through Postmates, UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub and Favor.The Pearl's brewpub is offering a Southern-style four-course meal. A $35 option feeds one, while a $120 option feeds four. The meal includes: Pre-order by 6 p.m. Friday, schedule pickup on Easter Sunday, April 12, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Bakery Lorraine

All Locations are offering signature Easter treats and themed meals for the holiday. Among the offerings:: Pick-up or delivery will be available Easter weekend, Friday-Sunday. Pre-order through Bakery Lorraine's website under the " Custom Orders " tab.The Mexican street food chain is offering an Easter in Yucatan family meal. Dinner for four ($75) includes:Dinner for six ($135) includes:: Pre-order online by 6 p.m. Friday, April 10. Scheduled pickup is available noon-5 p.m. on Saturday, April 11.The local bakery and restaurant is serving up sweet Easter treats, including pan dulce varieties such as conchas, banderillas and empanadas, and pastries including tequila almond croissants, cinnamon buns and baby cheesecakes.: Curbside, pick-up and delivery within three mile radius of Broadway location, order at La Panaderia online Morton's Steakhouse The steak chain is offering a $109 dinner for two that includes choice of one starter, entree, accompaniment and dessert. Available dishes include jumbo shrimp cocktail, 6 oz. center-cut filet mignon, cold water lobster tail, key lime pie and New York cheesecake. Select wines are available to take home at 50% off list price. Morton's is also providing Chef's Table kits of kitchen specialties to pick-up and cook at home. Those include an Easter package for two or four.: All orders must be placed by Thursday, April 9 on Morton's website Max & Louie's New York Diner

The Northside Jewish diner is offering traditional Passover-style menu items including chicken matzoh ball soup, gefilte fish with horseradish, stuffed cabbage in sweet-and-sour tomato sauce, potato latkes and roasted chicken.All sandwiches can be made on matzoh instead of bread during the eight-day holiday.: Holiday orders available for take-out, curbside or through Favor Delivery Meadow Neighborhood Eatery and Bar

In addition to mimosa and Bloody Mary kits, this Bitters Road favorite is offering Easter brunch and dinner packages, including:Brunch Menu for six ($140): Available for curbside and delivery on Easter Sunday. Free delivery within 7 miles of Meadow, order online The downtown meat-lover's dream is offering family meals for Easter with ready-to-grill meats and ready-to-serve traditional Brazilian sides. Available main courses include:: All orders must be picked up by Saturday, April 11 at 6 p.m. Call restaurant to place order.The seafood chain is offering family style meals including:All meals come with select sides and garlic bread. Half-price bottles of beer and wine are also available.: Call (210) 224-4867 to pre-order by Friday, April 10. Menu available from April 6-12. Don Strange of Texas, Inc.

The local catering and special events company is offering a pair of Easter family meals. Its menus include choice of three Southern sides and a la carte items for custom orders. The first 50 orders will receive free oversized blueberry lemon streusel muffins and DIY mimosas.Dinner for Four ($78)Dinner for Ten ($189): Order by calling (210) 434-2331 or email haley@donstrange.com by Thursday, April 9. The order includes a $15 delivery in San Antonio and Boerne. Ask about free pick-up locations. Deliveries will be Saturday, April 11.The Shertz location of movies and entertainment chain is serving up family meal kits for Easter weekend. It's grill Kit includes chicken or burgers with fixings and a choice of sides, a pizza kit includes toppings and crust to bake at home and a breakfast kit includes eggs, bacon, pancake mix and fresh fruit and syrup.: Order online for pickup or delivery. Jason Dady Restaurants Group

The San Antonio celebrity chef's local eateries are offering Easter meal kits for brunch or dinner.Brunch kit for six ($150)Dinner kit for six ($175): A la carte and desert options, Bloody Mary kit and half-off wine list available.: Order by April 8 at jasondady.com/dinnerathome . Delivered April 9 and 10. Curbside pick-up options available at Two Bros. BBQ Market and The Trattoria.