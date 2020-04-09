San Antonio Restaurants Offer Ready-Made Easter Meals for Pick-up and Delivery

click to enlarge
This promises to be an Easter and Passover season like no other. Social distancing is binding us to our homes and keeping us from the friends and family with whom we normally celebrate.
Even so, San Antonio restaurants are trying to keep the holiday memorable by offering readymade, multi-course meals for the holiday, including brunch items and sweet treats. Here's a sampling of local eateries offering favorites delivered to your door or for pick-up, no kitchen fuss included.
The Esquire Tavern
This downtown cocktail stalwart is offering four family-style meal options:
Order Details
- Meatloaf Dinner, including two sides and salad for four. ($48)
- Roasted Whole Chicken, including two sides and salad for two to four. ($38)
- Roasted Half Chicken, including two sides and salad for tw0. ($28)
- Burger Special with chili salt fries for two. ($25)
: Orders placed through Postmates, UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub and Favor. 155 E. Commerce St., (210) 222-2521, esquire tavern-sa.com.
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
The Pearl's brewpub is offering a Southern-style four-course meal. A $35 option feeds one, while a $120 option feeds four. The meal includes:
Order Details
- Four courses: Bibb lettuce Salad, Texas Gulf Coast seafood gumbo, slow-roasted prime rib, crispy fried redfish
- Sides: whipped tarragon potatoes, mac-and-cheese and green beans
- Dessert: apple cobbler with melted cheddar
: Pre-order
by 6 p.m. Friday, schedule pickup on Easter Sunday, April 12, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. 136 E. Grayson St. #120, (210) 455-5701, southerleigh.com.
Bakery Lorraine
All Locations are offering signature Easter treats and themed meals for the holiday. Among the offerings:
Order Details
- Chick Tart ($6)
- Bunny Tart ($6)
- Chocolate Nest Tart ($6)
- Egg Shaped Moonpies ($4)
- Easter-themed meal for two or four people
: Pick-up or delivery will be available Easter weekend, Friday-Sunday. Pre-order through Bakery Lorraine's website under the "Custom Orders
" tab. Multiple locations, bakerylorraine.com
.
La Gloria
The Mexican street food chain is offering an Easter in Yucatan family meal. Dinner for four ($75) includes:
- Roasted whole chicken with sweet habanero and Tamarindo glaze
- Stewed chayote, calabacito, tomatoes and corn
- Achiote rice, steamed with hoja santa, aromatics and banana leaves
- Corn tortillas, guacamole, pico de gallo, escabeche de verduras
Dinner for six ($135) includes:
Order Details
- Addition of prime aged picana with garlic-cilantro chimichurri and salsa d arcade negro, plus larger portions of the roasted chicken and sides above.
: Pre-order online
by 6 p.m. Friday, April 10. Scheduled pickup is available noon-5 p.m. on Saturday, April 11. Multiple locations, chefjohnnyhernandez.com.
La Panaderia
The local bakery and restaurant is serving up sweet Easter treats, including pan dulce varieties such as conchas, banderillas and empanadas, and pastries including tequila almond croissants, cinnamon buns and baby cheesecakes.
Order Details
: Curbside, pick-up and delivery within three mile radius of Broadway location, order at La Panaderia online
. Multiple locations, lapanaderia.com.
Morton's Steakhouse
The steak chain is offering a $109 dinner for two that includes choice of one starter, entree, accompaniment and dessert. Available dishes include jumbo shrimp cocktail, 6 oz. center-cut filet mignon, cold water lobster tail, key lime pie and New York cheesecake. Select wines are available to take home at 50% off list price. Morton's is also providing Chef's Table kits of kitchen specialties to pick-up and cook at home. Those include an Easter package for two or four.
Order Details
: All orders must be placed by Thursday, April 9 on Morton's website
. 300 E Crockett St., (210) 228-0700, mortons.com.
Max & Louie's New York Diner
The Northside Jewish diner is offering traditional Passover-style menu items including chicken matzoh ball soup, gefilte fish with horseradish, stuffed cabbage in sweet-and-sour tomato sauce, potato latkes and roasted chicken.
All sandwiches can be made on matzoh instead of bread during the eight-day holiday.
Order Details
: Holiday orders available for take-out, curbside or through Favor Delivery
. 226 W. Bitters Road Suite 126, (210) 483-7600, maxandlouiesdiner.com.
Meadow Neighborhood Eatery and Bar
In addition to mimosa and Bloody Mary kits, this Bitters Road favorite is offering Easter brunch and dinner packages, including:
Brunch Menu for six ($140)
- One dozen deviled eggs
- Honey glazed ham steaks
- Bacon and cheese grit quiche
- Buttermilk biscuits and sausage gravy
- Breakfast potatoes
- Green leaf lettuce salad
- Glazed cinnamon rolls
Order Details
- One dozen deviled eggs
- Dean and Peeler prime rib or herb roasted leg of lamb
- Potato-mushroom gratin
- Charred snow peas
- Green leaf lettuce salad
- Dinner rolls
- Banana cream pie
: Available for curbside and delivery on Easter Sunday. Free delivery within 7 miles of Meadow, order online
. 555 W. Bitters Road #110, (210) 481-4214, meadowsanantonio.com.
Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse
The downtown meat-lover's dream is offering family meals for Easter with ready-to-grill meats and ready-to-serve traditional Brazilian sides. Available main courses include:
Order Details
- Picanha ($60)
- Atlantic Salmon ($70)
- Filet Mignon ($70)
- Lamb Chops ($80)
- Ribeye ($95)
: All orders must be picked up by Saturday, April 11 at 6 p.m. Call restaurant to place order. 849 E. Commerce St. #393, (210) 227-1700, fogodechao.com.
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.
The seafood chain is offering family style meals including:
- Dixie Ribs and Shrimper's Net Catch ($45)
- Dixie Ribs and Mama Blue's Southern Charmed Fried Shrimp ($40)
- Mama's Southern Fried Chicken and Shrimp ($40)
All meals come with select sides and garlic bread. Half-price bottles of beer and wine are also available.
Order Details
: Call (210) 224-4867 to pre-order by Friday, April 10. Menu available from April 6-12. 406 Navarro St., (210) 224-4867, bubbagump.com.
Don Strange of Texas, Inc.
The local catering and special events company is offering a pair of Easter family meals. Its menus include choice of three Southern sides and a la carte items for custom orders. The first 50 orders will receive free oversized blueberry lemon streusel muffins and DIY mimosas.
Dinner for Four ($78)
- Spiral-sliced ham with mustard sauce
- Dinner rolls
- GaGa's carrot cake with cream cheese icing
Dinner for Ten ($189)
Order Details
- Whole spiral-sliced ham with mustard sauce
- Dinner rolls
- Gaga's carrot cake with cream cheese icing
: Order by calling (210) 434-2331 or email haley@donstrange.com
by Thursday, April 9. The order includes a $15 delivery in San Antonio and Boerne. Ask about free pick-up locations. Deliveries will be Saturday, April 11. 1551 Bandera Road, (210) 434-2331, donstrange.com.
EVO Entertainment
The Shertz location of movies and entertainment chain is serving up family meal kits for Easter weekend. It's grill Kit includes chicken or burgers with fixings and a choice of sides, a pizza kit includes toppings and crust to bake at home and a breakfast kit includes eggs, bacon, pancake mix and fresh fruit and syrup.
Order Details
: Order online
for pickup or delivery. 18658 Interstate 35, Schertz, (210) 764-6986, evo-entertainment.com.
Jason Dady Restaurants Group
The San Antonio celebrity chef's local eateries are offering Easter meal kits for brunch or dinner.
Brunch kit for six ($150)
- Breakfast casserole
- Deviled egg kit
- Cheese and charcuterie
- Biscuits and red-eye ham gravy
- Market salad
Dinner kit for six ($175)
More
- Two whole roasted herb-stuffed chickens with thyme gravy
- Bread stuffing
- Corn casserole
- Cheese and charcuterie
- Antipasti and market salad
: A la carte and desert options, Bloody Mary kit and half-off wine list available.
Order Details
: Order by April 8 at jasondady.com/dinnerathome
. Delivered April 9 and 10. Curbside pick-up options available at Two Bros. BBQ Market and The Trattoria. Multiple locations, jasondady.com.
