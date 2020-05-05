Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

San Antonio-Based Grocer H-E-B is Again Limiting Meat Purchases Due to Reduced Production

Posted By on Tue, May 5, 2020 at 9:47 AM

click to enlarge H-E-B is revising its meat purchase limits due to reduced production at packing plants. - COURTESY OF H-E-B
  • Courtesy of H-E-B
  • H-E-B is revising its meat purchase limits due to reduced production at packing plants.
Weeks after lifting purchasing limits on items including toilet paper, acetaminophen and baby wipes, H-E-B is once again revising its product purchase limit policy.

This time, it's reining in meat purchases.



The new limits allow each shopper to purchase a total of five packages of fresh beef, ground beef, chicken, pork or turkey. To clarify, that's five in total, not not five of each.

The new limits by the San Antonio-based grocer only affect stores in its home market plus those in Central Texas, the Gulf Coast, along the border and in specific West and North Texas towns. They do not apply to Central Market locations statewide.

Citing reduced production due to a string of COVID-19 infections in packing plants, NBC News reported last week that consumers could start seeing shortages at supermarket meat counters.

"H-E-B has a strong supply of meat product for our stores," an H-E-B spokesperson told mySA. "Product limits are in place to protect the supply chain and ensure all customers have access to the products they need and leave some for their neighbors.”

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Eastside Kitchenette, located in San Antonio's Government Hill Neighborhood, Closes its Doors Read More

  2. San Antonio Restaurants Offering Cinco de Mayo Party Packs for At-Home Imbibing Read More

  3. These San Antonio Restaurants Are Opening Friday as Texas Lifts Business Closure Order Read More

  4. Blue Bell Ice Cream Agrees to Pay More Than $19 Million Over 2015 Listeria Outbreak Read More

  5. Texas Vineyard Releases Red Wine Benefitting Southern Smoke Charitable Foundation Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation