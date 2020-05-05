San Antonio-Based Grocer H-E-B is Again Limiting Meat Purchases Due to Reduced Production

click to enlarge
H-E-B is revising its meat purchase limits due to reduced production at packing plants.
Weeks after lifting purchasing limits on items including toilet paper, acetaminophen and baby wipes, H-E-B is once again revising its product purchase limit
policy.
This time, it's reining in meat purchases.
The new limits allow each shopper to purchase a total of five packages of fresh beef, ground beef, chicken, pork or turkey. To clarify, that's five in total
, not not five of each.
The new limits by the San Antonio-based grocer only affect stores in its home market plus those in Central Texas, the Gulf Coast, along the border and in specific West and North Texas towns. They do not apply to Central Market locations statewide.
Citing reduced production due to a string of COVID-19 infections in packing plants, NBC News reported
last week that consumers could start seeing shortages at supermarket meat counters.
"H-E-B has a strong supply of meat product for our stores," an H-E-B spokesperson told mySA
. "Product limits are in place to protect the supply chain and ensure all customers have access to the products they need and leave some for their neighbors.”
