Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 8, 2020

San Antonio Chef Offers to Help Restaurants Switch to Digital Menus to Reduce Waste

Posted By on Fri, May 8, 2020 at 11:33 AM

click to enlarge San Antonio restaurants are utilizing QR code tech to share their menus digitally. - NINA RANGEL
  • Nina Rangel
  • San Antonio restaurants are utilizing QR code tech to share their menus digitally.
As restauranteurs settle into the new normal of disposable menus and utensils along with social distancing practices, one SA chef is doing his best to urge them to keep the environment in mind.

Chef Mike Nguyen of Noodle Tree — and recent CNN fame — is helping dining establishments switch to digital menus via QR codes to help cut operational costs, reduce contact and reduce waste.



“At the end of the day, if we don’t get the spread [of COVID-19] under control, we’re going to be like this forever,” Nguyen told the Current. “Even if I don’t open up my dining room for a while, other restaurants are probably having to print menus daily, just to be thrown away.”

Nguyen laments that the foodservice industry has been through the wringer, with no end to the hardship in sight. As a result, he's been offering to set up the digital menus free of charge.

“We’ve all been through a lot. We need to come together and help each other," he said. "We all have the common goal to get back to some sense of normalcy, so I’ve been offering to set the system up for other San Antonio businesses.”

Restaurants who have taken him up on the offer include Sangria on the Burg, Alamo Biscuit Company and Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant. More are expressing interest every day, he added.

“Am I making a huge impact? I don’t know,” Nguyen said. “But I’m doing what I can not to contribute to a global environmental problem.”

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Iconic San Antonio Puffy Taco Spot Jacala Mexican Restaurant Goes Up for Sale Read More

  2. “Everything Was Gone”: San Antonio Barbecue Joint Robbed of All Food Items Read More

  3. San Antonio's Bakery Lorraine and La Panaderia Land on Food & Wine List of Nation's Best Bakeries Read More

  4. San Antonio Restaurants Are Offering Mother's Day Take-Home Meals Fit for a Queen Read More

  5. Seguin Food Trailer Theft Thwarted Thanks to Social Media Following Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation