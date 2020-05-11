Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, May 11, 2020

Texas Company Launches Super-Hot New Chips Boasting Up To 38,700 Scoville Units

Posted By on Mon, May 11, 2020 at 3:03 PM

click to enlarge Krakatoa Hot Chips, a new line of super-spicy kettle-cooked potato chips, use real peppers to up the spice ante. - JANE KIM
  • Jane Kim
  • Krakatoa Hot Chips, a new line of super-spicy kettle-cooked potato chips, use real peppers to up the spice ante.
When it comes to food, San Antonians love it hot. But are they ready for the kind of heat a Texas-based potato chip brand is serving up?

Austin-based Amplify Snack Brands — the company responsible for SkinnyPop Popcorn and Pirates Booty Puffs — has launched Krakatoa Hot Chips, a line of super-spicy kettle-cooked chips that aren't just hot but fricking incendiary.

“Named after Mount Krakatoa, an active volcano infamous for its explosivity, Krakatoa Hot Chips’ spice intensity goes far beyond the generic ‘mild, medium, and hot’ measurements of heat,” Amplify said in a release. “Instead, each flavor’s level of spiciness is measured in quantifiable Scoville Heat Units (SHU), ranging from 5,000 to 38,700 heat units per chip.”



Flavors in the new line include Sour King, a Serrano pepper and lime concoction measuring at over five thousand SHUs; Mustard’s Revenge, hot dijon mustard with cayenne pepper boasting a nine thousand-plus SHU measurement; and Black Magic, which features Creole-style heat and the formidable ghost pepper, weighing in at over 38,000 SHUs.

“Look at the ingredients in many spicy snacks and you won’t even see a pepper listed. We set out to change that,” said Jeff Day, the chips' creator, said in a written statement. “Every flavor of Krakatoa not only uses a combination of awesome, tongue-tingling peppers, but we also measure the exact heat intensity in Scoville Heat Units of every bite. Nobody else is doing that!"

Krakatoa Hot Chips are currently only available in Texas and surrounding states.

