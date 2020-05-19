San Antonio Restauranteur Jason Dady Sues Insurance Company Over Lost Business

Courtesy of Art of Moore

Acadia took the position that patrons could still “access” Dady's restaurants, clearing it of responsibility to make a payout.

San Antonio restauranteur Jason Dady has joined the ranks of foodservice professionals suing their insurers for denying coverage for lost business during the COVID-19 pandemic.Five Dady Group restaurants — Tre Trattoria, Two Bros BBQ, Alamo BBQ Co., Range and Chispas — and the chef's catering business sued Acadia Insurance Group in state District Court in San Antonio to recoup $1 million in damages.Citing “a rapid series of declarations and orders at the city, county and state level” and “the public’s reluctance and fear to dine out during these unprecedented times,” the restaurant group maintains that Acadia failed to compensate for business losses as required under contract.A spokesperson contacted at Acadia's Maine headquarters said its "sister company" in Texas would need to field any questions about the lawsuit. She declined to reveal how to contact that affiliate, however.According Dady's suit,While some of the chef's restaurants have pivoted to offering curbside and takeout services, “the loss of business income remains significant,” the petition says.The suit alleges breach of contract, non-compliance with Texas insurance code and breach of the duty of good faith and fair dealing.