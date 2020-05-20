Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Southside San Antonio H-E-B Partner Tests Positive for COVID-19

Posted By on Wed, May 20, 2020 at 11:40 AM

COURTESY H-E-B
  • Courtesy H-E-B
Another San Antonio H-E-B employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release shared Tuesday by the grocery chain.

This time, a worker at the McCreless Market H-E-B Plus! on the South Side has contracted the disease. The employee was last inside the store on May 5.



“All directly affected partners at the location have been notified and the store has been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since then,” the San Antonio-based grocer said in its release.

In its statement, H-E-B called the pandemic “an evolving situation with many unknowns.”

The grocer continues to enforce internal social distancing guidelines, requiring partners to wear face masks and requests the same from shoppers. It also encourages customers to stay six feet from each other while inside its stores.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

