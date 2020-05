Southside San Antonio H-E-B Partner Tests Positive for COVID-19

Courtesy H-E-B

Another San Antonio H-E-B employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release shared Tuesday by the grocery chain.This time, a worker at the McCreless Market H-E-B Plus! on the South Side has contracted the disease. The employee was last inside the store on May 5.“All directly affected partners at the location have been notified and the store has been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since then,” the San Antonio-based grocer said in its release.In its statement, H-E-B called the pandemic “an evolving situation with many unknowns.”The grocer continues to enforce internal social distancing guidelines, requiring partners to wear face masks and requests the same from shoppers. It also encourages customers to stay six feet from each other while inside its stores.