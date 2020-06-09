Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

New Braunfels, Gruene Eateries Close After Staff Tests Positive for COVID-19

Posted By on Tue, Jun 9, 2020 at 4:50 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY MUCK & FUSS
  • Courtesy Muck & Fuss
Four restaurants in New Braunfels and Gruene have informed diners on social media that they've closed for a deep clean after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

2tarts Bakery, Mozie’s, Muck & Fuss and Gristmill River Restaurant & Bar have all posted that, “in an abundance of caution,” they will be closed for a few days to undergo professional cleaning and sanitization. According to their posts, each had an employee who tested positive for the disease.



The announcements come days after Governor Greg Abbott’s handed down Phase 3 of his plan to reopen Texas' economy, clearing virtually every kind of business to operate at 50% capacity.

"We have already completed a professional, CDC-approved deep cleaning and sanitization of our entire restaurant," Muck & Fuss, a craft beer and burger restaurant in downtown New Braunfels, noted in a statement. "Additionally, we are providing COVID testing for all of our employees & have been actively working with Comal County to assist with contact tracing."

The other three restaurants were unavailable for further comment at press time.

McAdoo’s Seafood Company in New Braunfels also closed because of an employee testing positive, but has since reopened.

