Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 4, 2020

Texas Kicks in Next Phase of Business Reopening, Boosting Capacity for Bars, Restaurants

Posted By on Thu, Jun 4, 2020 at 12:14 PM

JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
This week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and his Strike Force to Open Texas late Wednesday announced an additional phase of loosening pandemic-response protocols for restaurants and bars.

Starting immediately, restaurants can now seat parties of up to 10 per table, use all partitioned booth seating and reduce distance between tables to four feet so long as partitions separate parties. Bars can also increase to 50% capacity as long as guests remain seated.



Starting June 12, restaurants can expand to 75% occupancy, and restaurants and bars can reopen valet services, video games and interactive amusements such as pool and darts.

“We know restaurants and bars still have a long and uncertain path towards recovery, but [this] announcement brings us one step closer to our shared goal of rebuilding our economy while keeping employees and customers safe,” Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) CEO Emily Williams said in written statement.

In May, The TRA and the Texas Restaurant Association Education Fund sent a Texas Restaurant Survival Plan to state officials including Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

Williams Knight added that her organization stands ready to help Texas food and beverage businesses implement the new protocols.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Black-Owned Brewery Launches Collaborative Project to Draw Attention to Racial Injustice Read More

  2. Huge New Dog-Friendly Bar Now Open on San Antonio's Northeast Side Read More

  3. 125 Brewers Have Joined San Antonio Beer Company's Racial Injustice-Awareness Initiative Read More

  4. Roadmap Brewing Becomes Latest San Antonio Tap Room to Reopen Read More

  5. Frida Opens, Bringing Upscale Mexican Cuisine to San Antonio's North Side Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation