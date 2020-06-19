Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 19, 2020

Controversial Federal Contractor CRE8AD8 Slams Nonprofit That Asked About Its Deliveries

Posted By on Fri, Jun 19, 2020 at 1:02 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / CRE8AMEAL
  • Instagram / CRE8AMEAL
Nearly five weeks after the launch of the federal Farmers to Families food program, Larissa Martinez, CEO of non-profit Circle of Arms grew anxious about when she could expect deliveries from federal vendor CRE8AD8.

After all, lawmakers and critics have questioned whether the San Antonio event-planning firm with no previous food-distribution experience was up to the task of delivering on its $39 million contract.



So, Martinez — whose group does mental health advocacy — reached out to CRE8AD8 owner Gregory Palomino on Facebook asking him to clarify on whether the nonprofit would be receiving a shipment of food boxes to share with clients. She’d emailed the company a week before, but hadn't received confirmation. 

Palomino’s response? To go off on Martinez for having " an attitude."

“We control where and how the food gets distributed,” the event planner fired back on the social media platform. “Need more transparency? Your attitude is delaying the process for us to reach out and help. Who wants to work with someone who already assumes the worst and has an attitude when they want help?”

The post went on to chastise Martinez for not educating herself on the intricacies of the contract. It also blamed the media for “interfering with the contract and many of the vendors … that could help.”

Palomino offered no details to to support those claims. He was also unavailable for comment for this story.

“I was wary, kind of skeptical,” Martinez told the Current. “I just needed to know whether or not they were going to be able to help my organization, so I could plan. I just wanted the transparency from him. … If they weren’t going to be able to help us, just say that.”

The online exchange comes as criticism mounts that CRE8AD8 was woefully underprepared to deliver on its deal with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The small company is under contract to deliver 750,000 food boxes by a June 30 deadline. 

Palomino hasn't just declined comment to the Current, however. He was also unavailable for comment on recent Express-News investigative pieces about the company.

Perhaps that's because he says he plans to tell his side of the story on the silver screen. 

“We’ve already promised the first interviews & movie rights to reputable & honest companies,” a Facebook post from CRE8AMEAL, the business directly overseeing Palomino's government contract.

A subsequent post read: “We are still delivering and feeding families as promised ... just not telling the media since they’ll twist it. They’d rather have people (and their voters) starve than support a good cause.”

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. After Contracting COVID-19, San Antonio Bar Manager Wants Strict Enforcement on Mask Rules Read More

  2. San Antonio Bar Owner Says New Face Mask Order Discriminates Against Small Businesses Read More

  3. Bars Across San Antonio Are Voluntarily Closing Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases Read More

  4. As Infections Rise, Change.Org Petition Demands San Antonio's H-E-B Make Customers Wear Masks Read More

  5. San Antonio Chef Stefan Bowers Posts COVID-Related Struggles — and His Peers Are Here For It Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation