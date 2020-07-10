Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Friday, July 10, 2020

These San Antonio Brews Will Amp Up Your Game for National Michelada Day on Sunday

Posted By on Fri, Jul 10, 2020 at 5:19 PM

click image Social Spot, the 2019 Michelada Madness champion, is closed for now, but you can still enjoy Michelada at home for National Michelada Day. - INSTAGRAM / SOCIAL_SPOT_SATX
  • Instagram / social_spot_satx
  • Social Spot, the 2019 Michelada Madness champion, is closed for now, but you can still enjoy Michelada at home for National Michelada Day.
Micheladas are an acquired taste.

Still, you can’t deny that — every now and then, especially in hot weather — there’s something satisfying about the savory concoction of beer, tomato juice, spices and salt.



With that in mind, we picked out a trio of locally brewed Mexican-style lagers to take your Micheladas to the next level as you celebrate National Michelada Day on Sunday, July 12.

Roadmap Brewing Co. | Finding Friday Mexican Lager
 In homage to local band Finding Friday, Roadmap Brewing created this smooth amber Mexican lager that's malty, medium-to-light bodied and not super carbonated. Available on draft and in cans and growler fills. 723 N. Alamo St., (210) 254-9962, roadmapbrewing.com.

Blue Star Brewing Company | Texican Lager
 Super light with a subtle hint of nutty flavors, this brew is an easy-drinking, classic lager. If you just add beer to your Michelada for the bubbles, this one’s for you. Stop by Blue Star for a growler fill to last the whole weekend. 1414 S. Alamo St. #105, (210) 212-5506, bluestarbrewing.com.

Longtab Brewing Company | J Bo Mexican Lager
If you’re a year-round Michelada drinker, keep your eye out on social media for the release of Longtab Brewing Company’s new Mexican lager, JBO. This beer is dedicated to a fallen Green Beret soldier, and true to Longtab’s values, it's made with 100% American grown grains, hops and yeast. Set to be released next week, you can purchase JBO on the brewery’s website for pickup or local delivery through Postmates and Bevv. 4700 Timco West #105, longtabbrewing.com

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

