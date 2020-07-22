SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Tito's Vodka Giving Out Free Hand Sanitizer Thursday at San Antonio's AT&T Center

Posted By on Wed, Jul 22, 2020 at 3:43 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / TITOSVODKA
  • Instagram / titosvodka
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas liquor brand Tito's Vodka is churning out a different type of alcohol.

The Austin-based distillery has partnered with Spurs Give to distribute 20,000 bottles of Tito's Hand Sanitizer on Thursday in the parking lot of San Antonio's AT&T Center. The company has donated sanitizer to more than 500 organizations in Central Texas and more than 30 states amid the pandemic.



Each vehicle will receive three 375-ml bottles of sanitizer. The first 200 cars will also receive a sweet surprise from Pharm Table, plus Spurs merchandise.

“We will distribute hand sanitizer using a contactless drive-through system, and all team members will wear protective gear,” Tito's said in a statement.

To pick up sanitizer, drivers will enter at Gate D to access the AT&T lot. From there, Tito's is asking participants to pop their trunks or unlock their doors to allow staff to drop off the sanitizer.

The pickup will run 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Participants must be 18 years or older, stay in their vehicles at all times and wear a mask. The handout will also accommodate bikes and pedestrians.

