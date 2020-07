Tito's Vodka Giving Out Free Hand Sanitizer Thursday at San Antonio's AT&T Center

click image Instagram / titosvodka

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas liquor brand Tito's Vodka is churning out a different type of alcohol.The Austin-based distillery has partnered with Spurs Give to distribute 20,000 bottles of Tito's Hand Sanitizer on Thursday in the parking lot of San Antonio's AT&T Center. The company has donated sanitizer to more than 500 organizations in Central Texas and more than 30 states amid the pandemic.Each vehicle will receive three 375-ml bottles of sanitizer. The first 200 cars will also receive a sweet surprise from Pharm Table , plus Spurs merchandise.“We will distribute hand sanitizer using a contactless drive-through system, and all team members will wear protective gear,” Tito's said in a statement.To pick up sanitizer, drivers will enter at Gate D to access the AT&T lot. From there, Tito's is asking participants to pop their trunks or unlock their doors to allow staff to drop off the sanitizer.The pickup will run 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Participants must be 18 years or older, stay in their vehicles at all times and wear a mask. The handout will also accommodate bikes and pedestrians.