San Antonio Restaurant Mixtli to Expand, Move to Larger Building in Southtown This Fall

Chefs Rico Torres and Diego Galicia of nationally lauded progressive Mexican restaurant Mixtli will relocate the eatery to a bigger space in Southtown this fall.The new space will feature a larger dining room, an open kitchen and a full bar complete with a separate menu. Mixtli will also feature an agave-spirits cart that will circulate the restaurant, allowing guests to select the spirit of their choice and a salt to complete the experience.The new space, located at 812 South Alamo St., is slated to open later this fall. Service at the current Mixtli in Olmos Park will continue through September, and guests will be able to make reservations through the website.Mixtli’s menus will continue to rotate every 45 days, focusing on a different Mexican region with each iteration.“When we first opened Mixtli we didn't know what to expect or how our guests would receive it. Because of its size and the exclusivity of the dinners, it was a difficult reservation to make,” Torres said in a news release. “Now, seven years later, we are excited to move Mixtli into a larger space with a full bar and make our restaurant much more accessible and inviting.”Although the COVID-19 pandemic makes for a trickier relocation, Galicia said his team is taking every precaution to ensure the safety of staff and guests.“We knew moving Mixtli would be a thing to celebrate, but unfortunately, it comes at a time when our industry is hurting,” he said. “I think San Antonio needs a reason and a place to celebrate the happy moments. Joy and celebrations don’t stop, and if we try our best to ensure our guests’ safety, we can celebrate as we should.”