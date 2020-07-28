VOTE NOW IN THE BET OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Long-Awaited Folklores Coffee House Opens in San Antonio’s Government Hill Neighborhood

Posted By on Tue, Jul 28, 2020 at 12:20 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / FOLKLORES_COFFEE_HOUSE
  • Instagram / folklores_coffee_house
Folklores Coffee House, the long awaited Government Hill project from chef Tatu Herrera and wife Emilie, has opened for business.

After working through the COVID-19 pandemic to help feed elderly San Antonians, the Herreras finally managed turn on the lights at their new coffee spot at 1526 E. Grayson St., near Fort Sam Houston’s Walters Street entrance.



Serving a variety of hot and cold drinks, munchies and a smattering of CBD oil products, Folklores is currently open from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Follow the shop at @folklores_coffee_house for updates.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Bars Across Texas Opened This Weekend in Protest of Gov. Greg Abbott’s COVID-19 Orders Read More

  2. Video Captures Woman Swiping Cash From San Antonio Gelato Shop Tip Jar Read More

  3. They’re Nuts: Despite COVID, Texas Testicle Festival Still on for August 1 in Fredericksburg Read More

  4. USDA Testimony: San Antonio Event Planner Did Not Meet Terms of $39 Million Federal Contract Read More

  5. San Antonio Restaurant Mixtli to Expand, Move to Larger Building in Southtown This Fall Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 15, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation