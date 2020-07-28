Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Long-Awaited Folklores Coffee House Opens in San Antonio’s Government Hill Neighborhood
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, Jul 28, 2020 at 12:20 PM
Folklores Coffee House, the long awaited Government Hill project from chef Tatu Herrera and wife Emilie, has opened for business.
After working
through the COVID-19 pandemic
to help feed elderly San Antonians, the Herreras finally managed turn on the lights at their new coffee spot at 1526 E. Grayson St., near Fort Sam Houston’s Walters Street entrance.
Serving a variety of hot and cold drinks, munchies and a smattering of CBD oil products, Folklores is currently open from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on weekdays.
