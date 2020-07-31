San Antonio Couple Behind Cookhouse Launch New Cambodian Noodle House Concept

click to enlarge
Golden Wat Noodle House is Susan Sypesteyn’s love story to the psychedelic rock of 1960s Cambodia, vintage embroidered textiles and the special heritage of Khmer culture and cuisine.
Chef Pieter Sypesteyn and his wife Susan will next month open Golden Wat Noodle House, a new delivery and to-go concept focused on the rich and resilient culture of Cambodia.
Susan Sypesteyn has a longstanding love for sharing the comforting dishes of her Cambodian heritage with those closest to her. Now, starting August 19, she and her husband will be able to share it with diners across San Antonio.
“My mom had a noodle spot in Cambodia, and it was her way of surviving. She really is my inspiration for how we run our businesses,” Susan Sypesteyn told the Current
. "When we came into this [pandemic] climate, I found myself making even more Cambodian food. And Pieter just said, 'Honey, I really think it’s it’s time to share your story.'"
So, when the Cajun- and Creole-focused Cookhouse reopened for two weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sypesteyns added a couple of dishes with Cambodian flair to the menu — and received rave reviews.
“It was a way to show how mine and Susan's stories have sort of grown with and into each other after all these years,” Pieter Sypesteyn said.
Golden Wat will share a kitchen with Cookhouse at 720 E. Mistletoe Ave. The concept is designed for curbside service or DoorDash delivery. While the eatery's website is still in production, noodle heads can follow the concept on Instagram
for updates.
