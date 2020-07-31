Two Wheel Brewing, the First and Only Brewery in Texas Town of Buda, Goes Up for Sale

click image
-
Instagram / twowheelbrewingcompany
Two Wheel Brewing Co., located in the Central Texas town of Buda, is looking for a buyer.
New Mill Capital, a national asset disposition firm, has been hired to sell the craft brewery as a turnkey operation, including its real estate, equipment and intellectual property. The facility's indoor taproom is a modest 50 by 100 feet, but there also are shaded areas outside with picnic benches and even a food truck, according to its listing.
Of course, the property — located about an hour and a half north of SA — also includes all the equipment new owners will need to make a lot of beer, and do it quickly.
The 5,000-square-foot production site includes a brewhouse, fermenters, brite tanks, hot and cold liquor tanks and the list goes on. Some of the equipment will go up for auction
August 19.
“Two Wheel Brewery is the ideal location for someone to break into the suburban Austin area. It is close to the city, just a quick 15-minute drive, but also offers the Buda hometown feel,” Tim Watters, principal at New Mill Capital, said in a release
.
The brewery is still open for business and will remain open pending the sale. Marc Woffenden and his wife, Alexis, opened the business in March 2017.
New Mill Capital didn't give a reason for the sale. However, it's worth noting the pandemic hasn't exactly made it easy
for Texas' homespun brewers to stay solvent.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.