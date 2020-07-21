SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Survey Finds 1 in 3 Texas Craft Breweries Could Go Under Unless State Allows Them to Reopen

Posted By on Tue, Jul 21, 2020 at 11:36 AM

click image Boerne's Silber Brewing Company announced this week that it's permanently closing due to COVID-19 shutdowns. - INSTAGRAM / SILBERBREWING
  • Instagram / silberbrewing
  • Boerne's Silber Brewing Company announced this week that it's permanently closing due to COVID-19 shutdowns.
A new survey finds that one in three Lone Star State craft breweries believe they'll be forced to close within the next three months without a change to the state's COVID-19 shutdown order.

Further, two in three believe they won't make it to the end of the year under current state restrictions, according to the survey by the Texas Craft Brewers Guild.



As part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to curb the spread of the coronavirus, wineries, brewery tasting rooms and beer gardens were forced to close under the same order he used to shut down bars.

The TCBG argues these small businesses should be allowed to reopen and operate with the same health and safety measures as businesses such as restaurants, theme parks and movie theaters.

Texas has already seen at least six craft breweries permanently shut down as a result of the pandemic and the ensuing economic crisis, including Boerne's Silber Brewing Co. and North by Northwest NXNW brewpub in North Austin.

TCBG  is urging beer lovers to support local businesses when shopping for cold brews, either purchasing Texas them at retailers or directly from the breweries themselves.
Those who want to take it step further can sign a letter to the governor, requesting an amendment to Executive Order GA-28 that will allow all Texas breweries and brewpubs to reopen for on-site service under the same COVID-19 policies as restaurants.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New Study Says Kimchi May Protect Against COVID-19; Here’s Where to Find it in San Antonio Read More

  2. San Antonio Men's Club Now Offering Drive-Thru Entertainment During COVID-19 Pandemic Read More

  3. They’re Nuts: Despite COVID, Texas Testicle Festival Still on for August 1 in Fredericksburg Read More

  4. Get Shift Done Initiative Provides Flexible Work Opportunities for Unemployed San Antonians Read More

  5. San Antonio's Ranger Creek Issues Collaboratively Made Rye with Texas Whiskey Festival Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 15, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation