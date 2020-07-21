Survey Finds 1 in 3 Texas Craft Breweries Could Go Under Unless State Allows Them to Reopen

Those who want to take it step further can sign a letter to the governor, requesting an amendment to Executive Order GA-28 that will allow all Texas breweries and brewpubs to reopen for on-site service under the same COVID-19 policies as restaurants.
Our new survey found that 1 in 3 Texas craft breweries believe they will have to permanently close in less than three months without some change to the current shutdown order or new economic relief options. 2 in 3 believe they will not make it to the end of the year.#TXLege— Texas Craft Brewers Guild (@TXCraftBrewers) July 20, 2020
