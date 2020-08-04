VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Tuesday, August 4, 2020

New Mexican Restaurant Opens in Former Saigon Express North of Downtown San Antonio

Posted By on Tue, Aug 4, 2020 at 1:33 PM

A new Mexican restaurant has opened in the Tobin Hill building that formerly housed downtown-area lunch spot Saigon Express, according to MySA report.

Boasting an impressive 60-plus item menu, Agave Azul is now open at the corner of McCullough Avenue and East Myrtle Street.



Co-owner Paola Roldan told the news site she opened Agave Azul to honor her father and business co-owner Ismael J. Roldan, a 40-year veteran of the restaurant business.

“We understand it’s tough due to the pandemic, but I wanted to help my dad’s dreams come true of having his own restaurant,” she told MySA via email.

The menu offers a range of breakfast items such as huevos rancheros and breakfast tacos. Lunch and dinner entrees include stuffed poblano peppers, chicken mole, parrilladas and seafood.

Agave Azul also offers daily specials featuring quick lunchtime staples like enchiladas and tortilla soup.

The restaurant is open for dine-in, curbside and delivery through DoorDash, UberEats and GrubHub. It's open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday and Monday and 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

