VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Texas Bar Owners Lobby for Relief as Bills Stack Up During Governor's Closure Order

Posted By on Wed, Aug 5, 2020 at 12:03 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / 995KISSROCKS
  • Instagram / 995kissrocks
Trade group the Texas Bar & Nightclub Alliance has hired a lobbyist to pressure state leaders to aid liquor-serving businesses shuttered by Gov. Greg Abbott's closure order, KSAT reports.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s late June order to fight growing COVID-19 infections by closing establishments that make 51% or more of their revenue via alcohol sales will kill the industry if the state can't offer a lifeline, owners say.



“Bar owners are desperate and struggling to survive,” Greg Barrineau, owner of San Antonio bar Drink Texas, told the news station.

Michael Specia, owner of the Highlander Bar & Grill, told KSAT there's a double standard that allows big chains to reopen while smaller, locally owned establishments can't.

“I don’t understand why they’re picking on the little guy,” he said.

Barrineau added that local bar owners are pleading the governor to take quick action.

“Please let us open, even if it’s at 25% occupancy,” Barrineau told KSAT. “We’ll be happy to open at 25% occupancy. We will practice all the safety measures and everything that any restaurant bar does. We will take care of business. We will do it right. And we will protect our customers.”

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. COVID-19 Pandemic Claims Longtime San Antonio-Area Smokehouse Read More

  2. San Antonio-Based Whataburger Offering Buy One, Get One Free Deal to Celebrate 70 Years Read More

  3. Texas Alcohol Regulators Change Rules So Some Bars Can Reopen as Restaurants Read More

  4. San Antonio Bartender Launches Everything-But-the-Booze Cocktail Kit Venture Called Suck It Up S.A. Read More

  5. New Mexican Restaurant Opens in Former Saigon Express North of Downtown San Antonio Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 29, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation