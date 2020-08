Deco Pizzeria Teases Their New South San Antonio Location with Sneak Peek Video

click image Facebook / Deco Pizzeria

Deco @ Brooks RAW FOOTAGE: Deco at Brooks is REALLY Coming Soon! We know many of you have been asking about our Southside location - here is a sneak peek! It doesn't look like much but it truly is going to be fantastic & fun. Indoor dining, banquet room for private events, big bar area with multiple flat screens and a large patio with flats screens. Deco Pizzeria @ City Base Commons - 2402 SE Military Dr., 102 Posted by Deco Pizzeria on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

San Antonio-based pizza joint Deco Pizzeria posted a teaser video to their Facebook page Tuesday that walked viewers through their new City Base Commons location, slated to open in the next few months.The space will feature a spacious indoor dining room, banquet room for private events, and a large, pet-friendly patio. The bar area is substantial, and will have multiple flat screen TVs and garage doors over a large window overlooking the patio.Like the existing locations on Babcock and Fredericksburg roads, the new City Base location will host live music and happy hour events.The restaurant owners have not released a solid opening date for the new location, but the existing stores are currently open for delivery & curbside pick-up of their full menu, including beer, wine and cocktails.