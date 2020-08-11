San Antonio Commercial Kitchen for Small Food Businesses Kicks Off Crowdfunding Campaign

click to enlarge
Tracie Shelton, owner of Alamo Kitchens, has been awarded an iFund Women of Color COVID Relief Grant.
Culinary co-working space Alamo Kitchens
is turning to crowdfunding to expand its business, which helps local chefs and entrepreneurs who can't afford to operate their own full-scale kitchen facilities.
The San Antonio-based business wants to raise $15,000 to buy cameras and lighting so the food businesses that use its site can record and livestream video content and classes. The gear will also allow Alamo Kitchens to develop an online catering platform featuring local chefs and their wares.
Founded in 2018, Alamo Kitchens provides a 24-hour commercially-licensed kitchen space to area entrepreneurs, lowering licensing and cost hurdles for those testing, developing and preparing food for public consumption.
“When COVID hit, everyone in our space was affected — some folks even had to shut down,” Alamo Kitchens owner Tracie Shelton told the Current
. “Expanding the uses of our space will allow our chefs, caterers and food manufacturers to continue to take care of their families in ways they hadn’t been able to before.”
Alamo Kitchens recently received a $2,500 COVID-19 recovery grant from body care company Caress and its small business support platform iFund Women of Color. But still needs the community’s help in reaching a larger goal.
To that end, the company created its crowdfunding campaign on a platform specifically set up for iFund Women of Color winners.
“I know that it’s hard for people who don’t really know you, to justify donating [to a crowdfunding campaign],” Shelton said. “But we're a local business that supports other local businesses. I feel strongly that, at the end of the day, this helps us all grow.”
Alamo Kitchens’ crowdfunding program ends August 29. Those interested in contributing can find the campaign
on the iFund Women of Color crowdfunding platform.
