Two San Antonio Businesses Join Forces to Promote Locally-Raised and Butchered Meats

Swine House and the Box Street Social have joined forces to create the Butcher Series, a new initiative meant to promote locally raised and butchered specialty meats.
Native San Antonian and Chef Joe Saenz spent nine years in New York City’s bustling restaurant and food-retail industry before returning to his hometown to open up Swine House Bodega. The Bodega was an outlet for Saenz to introduce righteous farming and craft butchery to mainstream eating in South Texas.
“There’s not a lot of infrastructure to support the farmers who are making the sacrifice to ensure their animals are happy and healthy,” Saenz told the Current. “I feel like there’s enough of them — and enough people who care about what they eat — that we might be able to fill a gap.”
When the Bodega closed in early April, Saenz and the crew at the Box Street Social, a local catering food truck, brainstormed ways to pivot into different business models. The team began collaborating with regional pork, lamb and grass-fed beef providers to purchase and butcher whole animals and stock an online shop with exclusive a la carte cuts.
“We want to show people that really great stuff comes from where they live,” Saenz said. “You don’t have to go to a fancy restaurant and pay $100 for a dry-aged steak.”
He’s certainly right about that. Current offerings on the site include eight-ounce dry-aged boneless NY Strip steaks for $12 and six-ounce dry-aged sirloin steaks for $7.
Orders can be made via the online store for pick-up on Friday or Saturday afternoons.