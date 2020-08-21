VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Friday, August 21, 2020

Elizabeth Chambers of San Antonio's Bird Bakery Partners With Childhood Cancer Nonprofit

Posted By on Fri, Aug 21, 2020 at 8:56 AM

click to enlarge Proceeds from the Drew Monster Cookie will go directly to Salood to offer financial relief for families' unforeseen pediatric cancer costs. - COURTESY BIRD BAKERY
  • Courtesy Bird Bakery
  • Proceeds from the Drew Monster Cookie will go directly to Salood to offer financial relief for families' unforeseen pediatric cancer costs.
Elizabeth Chambers, founder of Alamo Heights pasty staple Bird Bakery, has introduced a new treat, the Drew Monster Cookie, to raise money for families struggling with childhood cancer.

Chambers partnered with nonprofit organization Salood, which provides financial assistance to families of pediatric cancer patients. All proceeds from the new cookie — which features gooey caramel, oats, peanut butter and chocolate chips — will go directly to Salood to support its work.



The treat is named for an 8-year-old San Antonio boy who is battling cancer.

“[Salood] identified Drew’s passion for baking and baked goods and knew right away that Bird would be the perfect partner,” Chambers told the Current via email. “As a mother myself, I will do everything in my power to help the families of pediatric cancer patients who are facing unforeseen expenses related to cancer.”

Each cookie is $4, and will be available at Bird's San Antonio location through September 4. The special cookie will also be available for purchase on the bakery’s website and can be shipped nationwide.

