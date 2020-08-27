Thursday, August 27, 2020
Downtown San Antonio Fixture the Plaza Club to Reopen in Weston Centre in 2021
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Thu, Aug 27, 2020 at 11:09 AM
click image
-
Instagram / socializesanantonio
-
Views from the Plaza Club's previous location at the Frost Tower will be difficult to beat.
San Antonio’s Plaza Club is moving on up — to the 30th floor, that is.
Known for providing movers and shakers with city skyline views and white tablecloth business lunches, the members-only club will reopen on the 30th floor of the Weston Centre in 2021, the San Antonio Business Journal reports
.
The new space will offer panoramic views of the city, fancy food and a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse with its own dining room, lounge and boardroom.
Similar to the old space, previously located on the 21st floor of the Frost Bank Tower, the new club will also offer private meeting rooms and plush work spaces with wifi.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Plaza Club, The Weston Centre, Frost Bank Tower, new location, members only, members-only, BNG Hospitality, remote workspace, fine dining, San Antonio, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.