Thursday, August 27, 2020

Downtown San Antonio Fixture the Plaza Club to Reopen in Weston Centre in 2021

Views from the Plaza Club's previous location at the Frost Tower will be difficult to beat.
  • Views from the Plaza Club's previous location at the Frost Tower will be difficult to beat.
San Antonio’s Plaza Club is moving on up — to the 30th floor, that is.

Known for providing movers and shakers with city skyline views and white tablecloth business lunches, the members-only club will reopen on the 30th floor of the Weston Centre in 2021, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.



The new space will offer panoramic views of the city, fancy food and a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse with its own dining room, lounge and boardroom.

Similar to the old space, previously located on the 21st floor of the Frost Bank Tower, the new club will also offer private meeting rooms and plush work spaces with wifi.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

