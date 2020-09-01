San Antonio Popeyes Employee Fired Over Allegation He Spit on Cop's Food, Yelled 'ACAB'

click image
One San Antonio police officer got more than chicken with his dinner from a Northeast side Popeyes, MySA reports
An employee of the fried-chicken chain was fired over an accusation that he spit on the officer’s food and yelled “ACAB” as the officer sat in the drive-thru line, according to the news site. ACAB is an acronym meaning "all cops are bastards.”
The report states that the officer heard the employee yell “ACAB" but thought nothing of it until he left the drive-thru and noticed the same four letters written in black marker on his food box.
The officer believed he saw spit on top of his food and immediately discarded the order, mySA reports.
In a statement Monday, Popeyes said it fired an employee in connection with the incident.
"We want to apologize to the guest involved," a company spokesperson said in the statement provided to MySA
"The actions of the team member do not reflect the values of our brand nor the high level of service we strive to deliver to our guests. The team member no longer works at the restaurant and the owner has reached out to the officer to personally apologize.”
The incident occurred at the Popeyes franchise located at 14107 Nacogdoches Road.
