San Antonio-area Stripes stores release commemorative Selena cups, special Slurpee flavor

click image
-
Instagram / stripesstores
Let's all raise a drink to the Queen of Cumbia. A Slurpee that is.
Stripes convenience stores has released the final two commemorative cups in a limited, four-cup series it launched this year to honor the iconic Tejano singer who was killed 25 years ago.
Stripes worked with Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, to design the 2020 cup collection and develop a special Slurpee flavor featuring Selena’s favorite childhood flavors: sour cherry, lime and salt. Of course, the limited-edition flavor is Selena’s signature purple color.
"Selena loved cherry-flavored drink packets mixed with salt growing up," Quintanilla said in a release. "I have such great memories of us riding our bikes after school to get Slurpee drinks, so being able to create a Selena-inspired Slurpee drink for just 25 cents is our way to say 'Thank You' to all her fans that are remembering her with so much love."
That’s right, she said 25 cents.
On Friday, September 25, participating Stripes stores will offer fans a small Selena-inspired Slurpee for only 25 cents and extend the offer for 25 hours. The promotion begins Friday at 7 a.m. and ends at 8 a.m. the following day.
The cups — limited to 6 per person — are available at four San Antonio Stripes locations
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.