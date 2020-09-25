Black Rifle offers free coffee for a year to people who arrive early to grand opening of San Antonio shop

click image
After several weeks
of operating in a "soft-opening capacity," Salt Lake City-based coffee roaster Black Rifle Coffee Co.’s
newest SA location will officially welcome the public on Saturday, October 3.
We're all for ribbon cuttings, but the exciting news for consumers about the Northside shop's grand opening is the prospect of receiving free coffee for a year.
Yeah, we said it.
The first 50 cars in the drive-thru at the 180 W. Bitters Road shop on grand opening day will receive a commemorative mug that will entitles the visitor to free coffee from the location for an entire year. The fine print? The shop will open promptly at 5 a.m., so snooze-button-smashers need not apply.
“San Antonio is a city we really want to live in,” former Army Ranger and BRCC co-founder Mat Best told the Current
. “We’ve been creating spaces that have a lot of square footage so people can really experience Black Rifle Coffee as a destination. I actually posted up there and worked for about four hours the other day. … It was nice!”
The Bitters location will be the first of its kind for the company since it's BRCC’s first corporate-owned drive thru. It's also a model of what the chain's future shops will look like.
“This has taken years to work out and finalize, so it’s huge for the company,” Best said. “Opening more shops will create more opportunities to hire veterans, which is what we’re all about.”
The company currently employs 400 staff members, most of whom previously served in the U.S. military.
The Bitters location will serve as a hub for the company’s retail collections, which include clothing, mugs, tumblers and — of course — house-roasted whole bean coffee.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.