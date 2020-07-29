VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Veteran-Owned Black Rifle Coffee Co. Opens New North San Antonio Shop

Posted By on Wed, Jul 29, 2020 at 10:22 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / BLACKRIFLECOFFEE
  • Instagram / blackriflecoffee
Salt Lake City-based coffee roaster Black Rifle Coffee Co. is moving forward with plans to expand its Texas footprint, holding a soft opening August 8 for a new SA location.

The Northside space is located at 180 W. Bitters Road near U.S. Highway 281 and will offer a full menu of Black Rifle coffees, breakfast pastries and a limited selection of sandwiches and lunch items.



The Bitters location will be the first of its kind for the veteran-owned company. All of its previous shops have been partnership projects with veteran-affiliated organizations.

“We are undeniably excited for San Antonio to be home to our first stand-alone brick-and-mortar location,” former Army Ranger and BRCC co-founder Mat Best told the Current. “It’s been very rewarding to see all of the vets come into our Boerne shop and share stories, and that’s what I’m most looking forward to with this new space.”

Best said his team is developing comprehensive safety and sanitation policies to keep staff and patrons safe during COVID-19 pandemic.

“This location is so special because we’ll be able to host [BRCC and] nonprofit events and really be a local community gathering place,” he added. “We wouldn’t be here without the support of our community and amazing customers, and we’re really looking forward to the opening of this space.”

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Long-Awaited Folklores Coffee House Opens in San Antonio’s Government Hill Neighborhood Read More

  2. Video Captures Woman Swiping Cash From San Antonio Gelato Shop Tip Jar Read More

  3. Texas Hill Country Nominated for ‘Best Wine Region’ in USA Today's 10Best Contest Read More

  4. Deadline for Texas Families to Apply for Pandemic Food Benefits Extended to August 21 Read More

  5. They’re Nuts: Despite COVID, Texas Testicle Festival Still on for August 1 in Fredericksburg Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 15, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation