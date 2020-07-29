Veteran-Owned Black Rifle Coffee Co. Opens New North San Antonio Shop

click image
Instagram / blackriflecoffee
Salt Lake City-based coffee roaster Black Rifle Coffee Co. is moving forward
with plans to expand its Texas footprint, holding a soft opening August 8 for a new SA location.
The Northside space is located at 180 W. Bitters Road near U.S. Highway 281 and will offer a full menu of Black Rifle coffees, breakfast pastries and a limited selection of sandwiches and lunch items.
The Bitters location will be the first of its kind for the veteran-owned company. All of its previous shops have been partnership projects with veteran-affiliated organizations.
“We are undeniably excited for San Antonio to be home to our first stand-alone brick-and-mortar location,” former Army Ranger and BRCC co-founder Mat Best told the Current
. “It’s been very rewarding to see all of the vets come into our Boerne shop and share stories, and that’s what I’m most looking forward to with this new space.”
Best said his team is developing comprehensive safety and sanitation policies to keep staff and patrons safe during COVID-19 pandemic.
“This location is so special because we’ll be able to host [BRCC and] nonprofit events and really be a local community gathering place,” he added. “We wouldn’t be here without the support of our community and amazing customers, and we’re really looking forward to the opening of this space.”
