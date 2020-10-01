Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner, a tradition for thousands in San Antonio, will switch to delivery

click image
Raul Jimenez, who inaugurated the event in SA in 1979, visits with an elderly woman.
The Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner
— a family-run charity event that annually feeds about 25,000 people — is getting a makeover due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Express-News reports
The feast, which usually takes place at the Henry B. González onvention Center, will instead become a delivery-focused effort, providing holiday food to 10,000 of San Antonio's elderly and less fortunate on Thanksgiving Day.
The corporate-sponsored event is driven by volunteers from all walks of life, who view their service as a way to give back and think about others.
“We come into this world with nothing," organizer Patricia Jimenez told the Express-News
, repeating one of her father's sayings. "We leave with nothing. What counts is what we do in between. I believe in caring and sharing.”
Dinner organizers are working with the city to determine how many volunteers they will need this fall, according to the daily. However, they expect fewer than in normal years.
Details on the distribution process and volunteer opportunities will be announced on the organization’s website and Facebook page as Thanksgiving nears.
