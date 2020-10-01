No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 1, 2020

Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner, a tradition for thousands in San Antonio, will switch to delivery

Posted By on Thu, Oct 1, 2020 at 11:40 AM

click image Raul Jimenez, who inaugurated the event in SA in 1979, visits with an elderly woman. - INSTAGRAM / JIMENEZDINNER
  • Instagram / jimenezdinner
  • Raul Jimenez, who inaugurated the event in SA in 1979, visits with an elderly woman.
The Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner — a family-run charity event that  annually feeds about 25,000 people — is getting a makeover due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Express-News reports.

The feast, which usually takes place at the Henry B. González onvention Center, will instead become a delivery-focused effort, providing holiday food to 10,000 of San Antonio's elderly and less fortunate on Thanksgiving Day.



The corporate-sponsored event is driven by volunteers from all walks of life, who view their service as a way to give back and think about others.

“We come into this world with nothing," organizer Patricia Jimenez told the Express-News, repeating one of her father's sayings. "We leave with nothing. What counts is what we do in between. I believe in caring and sharing.”

Dinner organizers are working with the city to determine how many volunteers they will need this fall, according to the daily. However, they expect fewer than in normal years.

Details on the distribution process and volunteer opportunities will be announced on the organization’s website and Facebook page as Thanksgiving nears.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio ramen shop Noodle Tree to reopen for takeout service while it expands patio footprint Read More

  2. North Star Mall to hold food drive to benefit San Antonio Food Bank, give away Fiesta Medals Read More

  3. La Cantera Resort & Spa to raise glasses and donations for breast cancer resource organization Read More

  4. New seafood restaurant coming to Northwest San Antonio — with a takeout twist Read More

  5. Olla Express Café launches Pan de Muerto latte, tapping into Mexico's traditional Día de Muertos flavors Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation