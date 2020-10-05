Lustea, San Antonio's newest boba tea and dessert shop, hosting grand opening on October 18

click to enlarge Courtesy Lustea

The Alamo City will gain a new boba tea and dessert shop this month, and their sweet treats and all-natural Taiwanese teas will definitely be something to lust over.Lustea, located at 602 Northwest Loop 410 in the Park North shopping center, will hold its grand opening on October 18. In celebration of the grand opening, the Lustea team will offer a buy-one-get-one free promotion on all teas, as well as face painting and games for the kiddos.Aiming to offer a new take to milk and bubble tea lovers in San Antonio, Lustea does not use additives or artificial flavors in their bubble teas, allowing imported Taiwanese tea leaves to be the star in all of their recipes. Lustea boba recipes also utilize fresh fruits for a zing of flavor, rather than powders used in some other tea shops.Lustea also serves traditional Vietnamese snacks such as fried tofu and thin rice cakes with mango chili pepper, as well as a dessert line with options like creme brûlée, flan and soy pudding.All of Lustea’s offerings — from teas to eats — can be taken to-go or enjoyed in the tea shop’s lounge.Lustea’s grand opening will take place on Sunday, October 18th from 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. The shop is currently operating in a soft opening capacity as they train their staff and prepare for the grand opening, so those who simply can’t wait can swing by Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.