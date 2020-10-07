San Antonio chefs behind Mixtli unveil Kumo, contemporary Mexican with a Japanese twist

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Kumo
-
Vanilla buttermilk sorbet from Kumo, by chefs Diego Galicia and Rico Torres.
Award-winning chefs Diego Galicia and Rico Torres have thrown back the curtain on their newest concept, Kumo, a seasonal Mexican restaurant with a strong Japanese influence.
The pair bill Kumo as a "contemporary Mexican omakase." The latter word, which means "I leave it up to you" in Japanese, refers to a style of service in which guests allow the chef to select and prepare seasonal specialties.
The new eatery is slated to open November 4 in the space formerly occupied by chefs' first restaurant, Mixtli, now being relocated to larger Southtown digs.
“Kumo is a unique departure from traditional dine-in ordering," Torres said in a news release. "Menus will change frequently to reflect the chef-selected seasonal ingredients and create distinct experiences for guests.”
“We are looking forward to serving our guests in a really fun and unique way,” Galacia added. “San Antonio has such a diverse community, and we know our guests will embrace the experience.”
The menus will include up to ten courses, featuring tacos, ceviches, tostadas and small bites. Kumo will be BYOB but offer pairing suggestions on the website prior to each dining experience. The dinners run $85 per person.
Kumo, 5251 McCullough Ave., only features seating for only a dozen guests at a time. It's accepting reservations on its website
.
