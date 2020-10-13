No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

New Southtown concept, Bar Loretta, to take over Madhatters Cafe space in 2021

Posted By on Tue, Oct 13, 2020 at 12:53 PM

Madhatters Tea House and Cafe — known for its sizable food and coffee menu and kitschy decor — has permanently closed to make room for new concept Bar Loretta, the San Antonio Business Journal reports. The closure comes as the owners of the popular King William-area cafe retire.

Bar Loretta founder Roger Herr told the Biz Journal on Monday that the new concept has been in the works for a year, and is set to open sometime in 2021. He also said the opportunity for new venture arose due to Madhatters owners Joey and Gina Cuellar’s decision to retire, which Herr said the Cuellars planned before the pandemic hit.



Herr said Bar Loretta's menu will include modern takes on classic Texas dishes, and the space will host a small market, inspired by restaurants that reopened as small grocery stores when local pandemic mandates forced dining rooms to close.

"So people can come in and get a latte or a rosé, and even a few goods," Herr told the SABJ.

Bar Loretta will reside in the space now occupied by Madhatters Cafe, at 320 Beauregard St. in Southtown.

