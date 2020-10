Mexican eatery El Mirasol closes original location to open new spot in San Antonio’s Stone Oak area

click image Instagram / ohsojazzy210

In a Sunday afternoon Facebook post , longtime Mexican restaurant El Mirasol thanked its patrons for 22 years of support as it closed the doors on its original Blanco Road location.“We can't thank you enough for an incredible 22 years at our Blanco location,” the post read. “While we're sad to say goodbye, we look forward to what's to come and hope you'll join us at our new location, coming soon.”Don't go into mourning just yet. According to the, the new location El Mirasol hinted at will open sometime next month at 938 N. Loop 1604 West in the Stone Oak area.While fans await the new location’s opening, the El Mirasol's owners are encouraging guests to visit its sister location at Alon Town Centre, located at 10003 N.W. Military Highway.