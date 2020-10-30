No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, October 30, 2020

San Antonio-based Ranch Brand spirits to release three overproof bourbons next week

Posted By on Fri, Oct 30, 2020 at 3:01 PM

click to enlarge NINA RANGEL
  • Nina Rangel
Local booze purveyor Ranch Brand Spirits will unveil a trio of overproof Texas bourbons next week, celebrating the release with a cocktail hour at eastside venue Tucker’s Kozy Korner.

The company set out to create quality, affordable spirts earlier this year, starting with vodka, gin and rum. The new bourbons will broaden the spirit purveyors’ offerings, adding straight Texas whiskey to the portfolio.



The Ranch Straight Bourbon Whiskey spends two years in American White Oak before being finished in special, old-world-style barrels. This 95 proof bourbon features a jammy, mulled fruit flavor before transforming into warm rye spice notes.

The Ranch Heritage Bourbon was aged for four years in barrels with two separate char levels for deeper complexity. Bottled at 100 proof, this bourbon offers notes of toasted apple, toffee and spice. This is an elegant spirit that does well in French-press coffee. Trust us on this.

And then there’s the Ranch Regulator.

This sauce is aged for a full eight years in charred oak barrels and is bottled at an intimidating 120 proof. Notes of apple crisp and allspice are punctuated with the unmistakable bite of a full-strength booze, leaving a pleasant vanilla aftertaste.

To introduce the new spirits to SA, Ranch Brand owners Christopher Ware and West Stone are hosting a tasting at Alamo City Liquors — located at 1311 N. Alamo — next Thursday, November 5. The tasting will be from 4-7 p.m. and will feature the entire Ranch Brands portfolio, including the new bourbons.

An afterparty at Tucker’s Kozy Korner on the city’s east side will follow the tasting, where cocktails made with Ranch Brand spirits will be available for purchase. The afterparty will be from 8-11 p.m. at 1338 E. Houston.

