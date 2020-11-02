New delivery-only fried chicken concept to open in San Antonio next month

click image
San Antonio chef James Canter is set to add another feather to his chef hat — a chicken feather, that is.
Canter has teamed up with Philadelphia-based chef Chad Rosenthal to bring Motel Fried Chicken, Rosenthal’s delivery-only fried chicken concept, to the Alamo City. The two chefs will post up in Local Sprout’s solar-powered food hub, providing fried yardbird sandwiches and tenders via third-party food delivery platforms such as Grubhub, Uber Eats and Favor.
“I’m most looking forward to joining forces with my amigo Chef Chad Rosenthal to bring this amazing fried chicken recipe to Texas and beyond,” Canter told the Current
. “Especially for San Antonians, because this will be the first location outside Chef Chad’s Philly location.”
To start, the menu will consist of sandwiches piled with crisp fried chicken, mayonnaise and house-made pickles and fried chicken tenders called Motel Pillows. Future plans include fried chicken baskets with other side dishes.
Rosenthal’s concept — which debuted in Philly earlier this year — features buttermilk fried chicken that’s first brined in an intensely-herbed solution. After being brined and fried, Rosenthal adds fresh herbs to the breading, creating multiple layers of flavor.
Though the UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy Ambassador is stoked to add another project to his plate — he currently operates food truck and catering project Guerilla Gourmet as well as consults on numerous food and beverage concepts in and around SA — he’s hoping to pushing more than just culinary boundaries with the new concept.
“Our vision of the 21st century restaurant [takes] into consideration our industry’s current obstacles … including mental and physical health, work/life balance, living wages, local sourcing, smaller carbon footprint, entrepreneurial training and community investment,” Canter said.
The concept does not yet have an opening date, but yardbird aficionados can stay up-to-date by following the Motel on social media
.
