Reese Bros Barbecue offering pop-up this weekend at Broadway News near downtown San Antonio

Alamo City natives Nick and Elliott Reese will debut Reese Bros Barbecue here this weekend, introducing San Antonians to their low-and-slow approach to cooking meat.
After years of serving up 'cue at Brick Vault & Brewery in the West Texas town of Marathon, the brothers will bring their sausage, turkey, ribs and 14-hour smoked brisket to a San Antonio pop-up event on Sunday. Handmade flour tortillas and salsas will also be on the menu.
“We’ve always had an interest in cooking,” Elliot Reese told the Current
. “We started working together at a barbecue shop in Austin in college, and it became a dream to open up our own concept. There’s just something about standing next to a fire — it’s definitely part of Texas.”
The brothers — who were featured in Texas Monthly
last year for their approach to the craft — plan to outfit a custom trailer to peddle their wares, and they're holding pop-ups in the coming weeks to finance that dream.
The inaugural event will be at food and retail truck park Broadway News, located at 2202 Broadway, on November 8. The event will run 4-7 p.m., or until the meaty goodness is gone.
Slow-smoked meat aficionados can keep up with future events by following Reese Bros Barbecue on social media
.
