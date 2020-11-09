No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, November 9, 2020

Brewer Pabst to develop downtown San Antonio culture park with art gallery, speakeasy-style bar

Posted By on Mon, Nov 9, 2020 at 10:24 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / PABST BLUE RIBBON
  • Facebook / Pabst Blue Ribbon
Two months after relocating its headquarters to the Alamo City, brewing giant Pabst says it's developing a 1.5-acre culture park downtown.

The 25,000-square-foot space will include an art gallery, speakeasy-style bar, BMX bike track, indoor skate park and retail shop, Pabst President and CEO Matt Bruhn told the San Antonio Report. Future plans include a rooftop movie theater and concert venue.



Bruhn told the news site that the development will support the creatives and adventure-seekers who helped revive the 176-year-old Pabst brand via its flagship Pabst Blue Ribbon lager. The CEO said he's planning a campaign to spotlight San Antonio's artistic and cultural offerings.

“It was very much that creative class, that kind of urban-dwelling, poor, cool, hip crowd that picked the brand up, so it became a symbol of that kind of movement,” Bruhn told the San Antonio Report. “So, ever since then, because that’s who rebirthed the brand, we’ve been supporting the community.”

The development will go into an existing warehouse at the corner of Avenue B and 6th Street, according to the article. San Antonio-based architectural firm Lake Flato will oversee the redesign.

Bruhn also told the news site he's put project on a quick timeline: three months of planning and three months of building. If the development sticks to that timetable, it would be ready next spring.

“What we’re realistically trying to do is create a creative space to allow cool San Antonians to demonstrate just how cool the city is. And give a platform to the community to amplify its voice,” Bruhn said. “We want to create canvases and spaces for the existing talented people to be revealed.”

