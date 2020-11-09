Brewer Pabst to develop downtown San Antonio culture park with art gallery, speakeasy-style bar

click to enlarge
Two months
-
Facebook / Pabst Blue Ribbon
after relocating its headquarters to the Alamo City, brewing giant Pabst says it's developing a 1.5-acre culture park downtown.
The 25,000-square-foot space will include an art gallery, speakeasy-style bar, BMX bike track, indoor skate park and retail shop, Pabst President and CEO Matt Bruhn told the San Antonio Report.
Future plans include a rooftop movie theater and concert venue.
Bruhn told the news site that the development will support the creatives and adventure-seekers who helped revive the 176-year-old Pabst brand via its flagship Pabst Blue Ribbon lager. The CEO said he's planning a campaign to spotlight San Antonio's artistic and cultural offerings.
“It was very much that creative class, that kind of urban-dwelling, poor, cool, hip crowd that picked the brand up, so it became a symbol of that kind of movement,” Bruhn told the San Antonio Report
. “So, ever since then, because that’s who rebirthed the brand, we’ve been supporting the community.”
The development will go into an existing warehouse at the corner of Avenue B and 6th Street, according to the article. San Antonio-based architectural firm Lake Flato will oversee the redesign.
Bruhn also told the news site he's put project on a quick timeline: three months of planning and three months of building. If the development sticks to that timetable, it would be ready next spring.
“What we’re realistically trying to do is create a creative space to allow cool San Antonians to demonstrate just how cool the city is. And give a platform to the community to amplify its voice,” Bruhn said. “We want to create canvases and spaces for the existing talented people to be revealed.”
