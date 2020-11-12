Downtown San Antonio’s Shops at Rivercenter to welcome Jimmy Buffet's LandShark Bar & Grill

click image Instagram / themaedaychronicles

Jimmy Buffett’s LandShark Bar & Grill will make its debut in the Alamo City next week, bringing coastal cocktails and American fare to the downtown's Shops at Rivercenter.Inspired by the Atlantic Coast beach bars, the LandShark chain focuses on fresh seafood, street tacos and burgers, along with island-style cocktails and a lineup of frozen concoctions.The 6,000-square-foot space, which opens Monday, will include both indoor and River Walk seating plus an outdoor space for live music.LandShark will be the second San Antonio property for beach-vibes singer Buffet, who opened one of his Margaritaville restaurants on the River Walk in 2016."Margaritaville in San Antonio has been so popular — and we wanted to bring even more fun and escapism to this lively city through a new venue," said David Crabtree, CEO of Landshark owner IMCMV Holdings, in a statement.