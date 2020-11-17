Chef at the helm of anticipated Southtown San Antonio oyster bar shares a longtime family recipe

click image
-
Instagram / littleemsoysterbar
When he’s not testing ceviche recipes for upcoming Southtown eatery Little Em’s Oyster Bar
, San Antonio chef Ben Crumley is hanging out with his kiddo and creating yummy dishes at home with local ingredients and classic French technique.
While the recipe below may not be found in Julia Child’s Mastering the Art of French Cooking
, it’s a recipe Crumley’s mom breaks out every year around the holidays — and that’s a tradition we think Julia would approve of. The name of the treats more or less spells out the homey flavors that make them special: Miss Marcia's Graham Cracker Butter Pecan Cookies.
click to enlarge
-
Nina Rangel
-
Pecan pieces work, too — in a pinch.
“I typically get these for Thanksgiving and Christmas … just depends on if I’m traveling or not,” Crumley told the Current
. “We usually have a plate of them set out, and I just randomly stuff my face with them whenever I pass by. That’s our tradition: me sneaking cookies and my mom randomly yelling, ‘Who keeps eating all the damn cookies?!’”
Miss Marcia’s Graham Cracker Butter Pecan Cookies
1/2 pound butter
1 cup sugar
14 whole graham cracker sheets
2 cups pecan halves
Preheat your oven to 325 degrees F.
Add butter and sugar to small saucepan and boil for 2 minutes, stirring constantly, until a thick, creamy caramel forms.
Line a baking sheet with a single layer of graham crackers and add a pecan half every few inches.
Carefully — this stuff will
burn you — pour the buttery caramel sauce over the graham crackers and spread the sauce evenly using a spatula. This doesn't have to be perfect; the caramel will continue to spread slightly as the bars bake in the oven.
Bake for 10 minutes. The sauce will bubble, and your house will smell divine.
Cut crackers into squares while they are still warm, and allow them to cool completely before removing from baking sheet.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.