Chef at the helm of anticipated Southtown San Antonio oyster bar shares a longtime family recipe

Pecan pieces work, too — in a pinch.

When he’s not testing ceviche recipes for upcoming Southtown eatery Little Em’s Oyster Bar , San Antonio chef Ben Crumley is hanging out with his kiddo and creating yummy dishes at home with local ingredients and classic French technique.While the recipe below may not be found in Julia Child’s, it’s a recipe Crumley’s mom breaks out every year around the holidays — and that’s a tradition we think Julia would approve of. The name of the treats more or less spells out the homey flavors that make them special: Miss Marcia's Graham Cracker Butter Pecan Cookies.“I typically get these for Thanksgiving and Christmas … just depends on if I’m traveling or not,” Crumley told the. “We usually have a plate of them set out, and I just randomly stuff my face with them whenever I pass by. That’s our tradition: me sneaking cookies and my mom randomly yelling, ‘Who keeps eating all the damn cookies?!’”1/2 pound butter1 cup sugar14 whole graham cracker sheets2 cups pecan halvesPreheat your oven to 325 degrees F.Add butter and sugar to small saucepan and boil for 2 minutes, stirring constantly, until a thick, creamy caramel forms.Line a baking sheet with a single layer of graham crackers and add a pecan half every few inches.Carefully — this stuffburn you — pour the buttery caramel sauce over the graham crackers and spread the sauce evenly using a spatula. This doesn't have to be perfect; the caramel will continue to spread slightly as the bars bake in the oven.Bake for 10 minutes. The sauce will bubble, and your house will smell divine.Cut crackers into squares while they are still warm, and allow them to cool completely before removing from baking sheet.