Tuesday, November 17, 2020

San Antonio chef Andrew Weissman's Mr. Juicy expertly trolls rival burger joint with road sign

Posted By on Tue, Nov 17, 2020 at 12:03 PM

click image TWITTER / @MANANAZOO
  • Twitter / @MananaZoo
San Antonio's burger drama just got turned up to “juicier.”

Tuesday morning, Twitter user @MananaZoo tweeted a photo of homegrown burger chain Mr Juicy’s bright green San Pedro location, its message board emblazoned with the quip “Super Juicy. Kinda Big.”
The message is clearly meant to tweak rival chain Longhorn Cafe, which recently fired off a cease-and-desist letter to Mr. Juicy owner Andrew Weissman, telling him his moniker was too close to a pair of Longhorn's promotional phrases. Longhorn, also based in SA, uses “home of the original big juicy” and “original big juicy" to refer to its 1/3-pound burgers.



The October letter ordered the chef and restauranteur to stop using the term "Mr. Juicy" and remove it from all internet listings and the signage at his two brick-and-mortar locations.

Weissman’s attorney blasted Longhorn’s claims as meritless, and a number of burger lovers have since rallied behind Mr Juicy, publicly declaring their loyalty to its twin Monte Vista-area eateries.

Those same Mr. Juicy die-hards are likely to find the new message both a fun respite from the legal kerfuffle and downright hilarious clap back.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

