Dress up your holiday spread with San Antonio chef Tim McDiarmid’s fresh cranberry relish recipe

Cranberry sauce gets a bad rap around the holidays, usually due to the overuse of canned, gelatinous versions that seem to defy the laws of gravity.
But San Antonio chef Tim McDiarmid says it's easy to DIY a fresh and flavorful cranberry relish that will sweeten up your holiday spread — and maybe even make believers out of those left bitter by the canned cranberry experience.
McDiarmid shared her personal recipe for the underrated holiday staple, which requires no actual cooking and can be made ahead of time.
Sign. Us. Up.
“Fresher product is one of many ways to add color and variety to your spread,” McDiarmid told the Current
. “Make a fresh cranberry relish — you literally just need a food processor! No cooking!”
Tim’s Fresh Cranberry Relish
12 ounces raw cranberries
Half an orange, segmented
Half a grapefruit, segmented
4 Tablespoons each, grapefruit and orange peel
1 cup powdered sugar
Add all ingredients to a food processor and pulse until smooth. Add more powdered sugar to suit your taste. Store at least one day to allow flavors to meld.
Enjoy!
