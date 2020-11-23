San Antonio community rushes to rescue local Nestle Toll House bakery from closure

click image
-
Instagram / smokeyboysbarbecue
-
Smokey Boys Barbecue, near the Nestle Toll House Cafe, invited their fanbase out to support Ramirez following her Tik Tok video.
“I’m coming to you from the bottom of my heart today to ask for some help.”
That was how Sherry Ramirez, owner of San Antonio's Nestle Toll House Cafe, began her social media plea for community members to throw a lifeline. Like many small businesses, her shop is fighting to stay open amid the pandemic.
“We are struggling. COVID-19 has stopped a lot of people from coming, and we really need you to come,” Ramirez said in a Tik Tok video posted Saturday morning. “We got a case full of goodies and we would love to have you come up and help support and keep Nestle alive.”
The video has been shared more than 4,000 times on Facebook, and — according to an interview with local news station KSAT 12
— her pleas didn't fall on deaf ears. Sunday morning, a line of customers waited to snag sweet treats and coffee, some even queuing up for hours.
“It actually brings me to tears. To be able to give back is just heartwarming for me. I have to do that,” Erlene Stevens, who waited in line for two hours, told the news station.
After that influx of business, Ramirez told KSAT she believes SA's generosity will help keep her store alive.
“When I get home tonight, I’m gonna crash on my knees and thank God and thank you all," she said. "I love San Antonio."
The Nestle cafe is located at 6626 W. Loop 1604, near Culebra Commons in Northwest San Antonio.
