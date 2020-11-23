No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 23, 2020

San Antonio community rushes to rescue local Nestle Toll House bakery from closure

Posted By on Mon, Nov 23, 2020 at 11:12 AM

click image Smokey Boys Barbecue, near the Nestle Toll House Cafe, invited their fanbase out to support Ramirez following her Tik Tok video. - INSTAGRAM / SMOKEYBOYSBARBECUE
  • Instagram / smokeyboysbarbecue
  • Smokey Boys Barbecue, near the Nestle Toll House Cafe, invited their fanbase out to support Ramirez following her Tik Tok video.
“I’m coming to you from the bottom of my heart today to ask for some help.”

That was how Sherry Ramirez, owner of San Antonio's Nestle Toll House Cafe, began her social media plea for community members to throw a lifeline. Like many small businesses, her shop is fighting to stay open amid the pandemic.



“We are struggling. COVID-19 has stopped a lot of people from coming, and we really need you to come,” Ramirez said in a Tik Tok video posted Saturday morning. “We got a case full of goodies and we would love to have you come up and help support and keep Nestle alive.”

The video has been shared more than 4,000 times on Facebook, and — according to an interview with local news station KSAT 12 — her pleas didn't fall on deaf ears. Sunday morning, a line of customers waited to snag sweet treats and coffee, some even queuing up for hours.

“It actually brings me to tears. To be able to give back is just heartwarming for me. I have to do that,” Erlene Stevens, who waited in line for two hours, told the news station.

After that influx of business, Ramirez told KSAT she believes SA's generosity will help keep her store alive.

“When I get home tonight, I’m gonna crash on my knees and thank God and thank you all," she said. "I love San Antonio."

The Nestle cafe is located at 6626 W. Loop 1604, near Culebra Commons in Northwest San Antonio.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Gourmet Gifting: Eight locally produced gifts for San Antonio food lovers
Green with Envy: Two ways to wow the plant lovers in your life this holiday season
Here's how San Antonians can locally source the ingredients for their Thanksgiving feast
Movie Marketplace: Online San Antonio merchants offer holiday gifts for the cinephiles in your life
Shop Local: 10 ways to support local creatives and small businesses this holiday season
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. These San Antonio restaurants are offering individual Thanksgiving plates Read More

  2. Prepare your pocketbook for parking lot changes at San Antonio’s Pearl development Read More

  3. Texas Monthly features 14 San Antonio taquerias, calling them some of the best in the state Read More

  4. San Antonio's Bar Du Mon Ami prepares to close amid second COVID spike — possibly forever Read More

  5. Downtown San Antonio luxury hotels offering curbside Thanksgiving packages Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation