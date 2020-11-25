Two San Antonio-area butcher shops named best in America by Food & Wine magazine

click image
-
Instagram / wiatreksmeatmarket
-
The flagship location of Wiatrek’s Meat Market in Poth, Texas.
Apparently, if you want the best carne, you have to leave the San Antonio city limits.
That’s what Food & Wine
thinks, anyway. According to the magazine's list of the best butcher shops
in the U.S., Dziuk’s Meat Market in Castroville and Wiatrek’s Meat Market in Poth are among the Texas institutions that ranked on top.
"In the part of Texas settled by Alsatian immigrants back in the 1800s, it’s not really a party until someone breaks out the parisa, the local take on beef tartare, typically including cheese, and often chiles, along with a dash of citrus— no surprise then, it's a hot seller at the busiest butcher shop in the area," Food and Wine
wrote of Dziuk’s. Located 30 minutes southwest of the Alamo City, the shop has been around since 1975.
The mag also suggests readers check out the grass-fed beef, house links and slow-cooked ribeye steaks at Wiatrek’s Meat Market in Poth, a town between SA and Karnes City.
If you’re not in the mood for a long drive, Wiatrek’s does operate smaller shop in SA, located at 8517 Blanco Road. Meats, merch, seasonings and sauces also abound in that suburban outpost.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.