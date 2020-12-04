No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, December 4, 2020

San Antonio's MAAR's Pizza stops dine-in service in response to skyrocketing COVID-19 cases

Posted By on Fri, Dec 4, 2020 at 11:52 AM

MAAR’s Pizza & More, a family-owned pizzeria in Northeast San Antonio, has once again voluntarily nixed dine-in service as COVID-19 cases rise in Bexar County.

“At the time of re-opening, cases were low. [W]e did not anticipate cases would skyrocket and present themselves so close to home,” the business shared on its Facebook page. “With a heavy heart we are announcing that we will be closing dine-in once more. Right now, along with the safety of all, it is our priority to keep our lights on and employees staffed.”



Even though state orders allowed it to offer dine-in service, MAAR closed its dining room through summer months out of safety concerns. The restaurant is now returning to a no-contact delivery and curbside pick-up model until sometime next year, according to its Facebook page.

"This was the last thing we wanted to do and with the holiday season [upon] us, it stings us that much more to be unable to see all of our favorite people," the post said.

