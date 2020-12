San Antonio's MAAR's Pizza stops dine-in service in response to skyrocketing COVID-19 cases

click image Instagram / maars_pizza

MAAR’s Pizza & More, a family-owned pizzeria in Northeast San Antonio, has once again voluntarily nixed dine-in service as COVID-19 cases rise in Bexar County.“At the time of re-opening, cases were low. [W]e did not anticipate cases would skyrocket and present themselves so close to home,” the business shared on its Facebook page . “With a heavy heart we are announcing that we will be closing dine-in once more. Right now, along with the safety of all, it is our priority to keep our lights on and employees staffed.”Even though state orders allowed it to offer dine-in service, MAAR closed its dining room through summer months out of safety concerns. The restaurant is now returning to a no-contact delivery and curbside pick-up model until sometime next year, according to its Facebook page."This was the last thing we wanted to do and with the holiday season [upon] us, it stings us that much more to be unable to see all of our favorite people," the post said.