Monday, December 7, 2020

Jeret Peña's Hello Paradise near San Antonio's Pearl complex opens for bar service

Posted By on Mon, Dec 7, 2020 at 10:29 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / HELLOPARADISESA
  • Instagram / helloparadisesa
Hello Paradise — the latest boozery from San Antonio craft-cocktail pioneer Jeret Peña and his Boulevardier Group — has opened for business, serving up frozen and classic cocktails, beer and wine.

The food side of the house, which will be operated by the owners of food truck Yai’s Mobile Kitchen, will start serving Thai-inspired fare next week. The menu will feature noodle, soup and curry dishes plus spring rolls and chicken wings.



Until then, Hello Paradise will host a rotating selection of food trucks.

Booze offerings at the new spot include inventive frozen cocktails that start with daiquiri, vodka sour and margarita bases. Guests can add flavors such as mango, matcha and mint to customize their icy libations.

click to enlarge NINA RANGEL
  • Nina Rangel
Don’t sleep on the daiquiri with mint. It's like an elevated frozen mojito — but without getting bits of muddled mint stuck in your straw.

The space, located in the former Shuck Shack at 520 E. Grayson St., features a sprawling outdoor patio, giant projection screen, fire pits and picnic-table seating.

