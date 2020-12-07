No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, December 7, 2020

North San Antonio's Copa Wine Bar to hold four-course Christmas Across Europe dinner

Posted By on Mon, Dec 7, 2020 at 1:29 PM

Copa Wine Bar, on San Antonio’s North Side, will celebrate the holiday season in style with a four-course dinner featuring traditional holiday cuisine from the European mainland.

The courses take inspiration from Spain, Poland, Greece and Germany. Each will highlight a traditional holiday dish from one of the countries.



The Christmas Across Europe dinner menu will consist of Spanish paella croquettas, Polish potato and cheese pierogis, a warm German gingerbread cake and Greek pastitsio, a lasagna-style dish with ziti in a tomato-and-meat sauce topped with creamy bechamel.

Each course will be accompanied by a curated beer or wine selection from Copa’s expansive list, recently voted the top in SA by Current readers.

The dinner will take place Thursday, December 16 at 7 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the restaurant. The $60 price includes food, drink, gratuity and tax.

