Tuesday, December 8, 2020

San Antonio brewer behind social justice campaign named one of Thrillist’s Heroes of 2020

Posted By on Tue, Dec 8, 2020 at 12:39 PM

Marcus Baskerville, co-founder of SA's Weathered Souls Brewing Co., has been named one of online food and travel site Thrillist's Social Justice Heroes of 2020 for his work on the Black is Beautiful campaign.

Black is Beautiful, which launched in June, encourages brewers to add their unique spin to a Weathered Souls imperial stout recipe and donate sale proceeds to social justice groups. The initiative has grabbed global attention, drawing participation from as far away as England, Vietnam and Japan.



“Never in my life did I think I would get into social activism,” Baskerville told Thrillist. “We look at how important these times are and, especially with my two young daughters … I want them to know that their dad was out here making a difference.”

Currently, nearly 1,200 breweries in 22 countries around the world have developed a Black is Beautiful product, from stouts to barrel-aged bourbons. Weathered Souls alone has raised nearly $60,000 for local nonprofit 100 Black Men of San Antonio.

