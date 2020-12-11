Friday, December 11, 2020
Ocho restaurant at San Antonio’s Hotel Havana to host a tamal dinner on Christmas evening
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Dec 11, 2020 at 12:14 PM
Chef Kirk of Ocho at Hotel Havana has created a menu rooted in influences from Mexico, Cuba and Texas, so it’s no surprise she's bringing back Chef Kirk’s A Christmas Tamal dinner this year, which features the resident chef’s traditional family tamal recipe.
The event will take place at the picturesque eatery situated inside Hotel Havana at 5 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. on Christmas evening. The menu will consist of a large pork, chicken or vegetarian tamale — it can feed up to four folks — and sides of calabacitas soup, rice and beans prepared by chef Jesse Kuykendall, called Chef Kirk by her colleagues.
This will be the second Christmas Tamal held at the riverfront restaurant, and take out options will be available for diners who prefer to nosh at home.
Tickets for the event — $75 per couple — and reservations for preferred seating time can be made via the restaurant's event page
