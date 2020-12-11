No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, December 11, 2020

Ocho restaurant at San Antonio’s Hotel Havana to host a tamal dinner on Christmas evening

Posted By on Fri, Dec 11, 2020 at 12:14 PM

click to enlarge HOTEL HAVANA / JACKIE LEE YOUNG
  • Hotel Havana / Jackie Lee Young
Chef Kirk of Ocho at Hotel Havana has created a menu rooted in influences from Mexico, Cuba and Texas, so it’s no surprise she's bringing back Chef Kirk’s A Christmas Tamal dinner this year, which features the resident chef’s traditional family tamal recipe.

The event will take place at the picturesque eatery situated inside Hotel Havana at 5 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. on Christmas evening. The menu will consist of a large pork, chicken or vegetarian tamale — it can feed up to four folks — and sides of calabacitas soup, rice and beans prepared by chef Jesse Kuykendall, called Chef Kirk by her colleagues.



This will be the second Christmas Tamal held at the riverfront restaurant, and take out options will be available for diners who prefer to nosh at home.

Tickets for the event — $75 per couple — and reservations for preferred seating time can be made via the restaurant's event page.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

